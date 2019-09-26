Glasgow City 4-1 Chertanovo Moscow: Scots into Women's Champions League last 16

Hayley Lauder claimed City's fourth goal and her second of the night

Glasgow City progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League for the second year running after a 5-1 aggregate defeat of Chertanovo Moscow.

Scott Booth's side rarely looked in trouble despite Kristina Komissarova levelling the tie early in the second leg at Petershill.

Hayley Lauder claimed a double, with Claire Shine and Rachel McLauchlan also scoring in a 4-1 win.

City will go into Monday's draw as one of the eight unseeded teams.

Booth's side are Scotland's sole survivors after Hibernian lost 9-2 to Slavia Prague 24 hours earlier.

City, 1-0 ahead from the first leg in Moscow, started in nervous fashion, as Russia midfielder Komissarova found herself one-on-one with Lee Alexander on the break and with plenty of space to comfortably slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

Scott Booth's side were quick to rally and, just four minutes later, found the leveller when Lauder side-footed in from a Shine cross.

Kirsty Howat fired just wide and Rachel McLauchlan stinging long-range strike bounced off the crossbar and City's pressure told after 29 minutes with a superb second goal as striker Shine bulleted the ball over the top of goalkeeper Diana Ponomareva.

Booth's side dominated the majority of the second half, proving too strong for their Russian opposition, who were competing in the Champions League for the very first time.

City put the tie beyond the Russians after 66 minutes through McLauchlin's blistering long-range drive.

Lauder lay claim to the fourth after a scramble on the goal line also involving the goalkeeper and a defender, who appeared to get the final touch.

