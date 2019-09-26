AFC Wimbledon: 'Back to business' after Wally Downes suspended

Wally Downes (left) and Glyn Hodges (right) were appointed by AFC Wimbledon in December 2018

Assistant manager Glyn Hodges says it is "back to business" for AFC Wimbledon despite boss Wally Downes being suspended by the League One club.

Downes, 58, has been charged with breaching the Football Association's betting regulations.

"It ruined my day off when I got the phone call," Hodges told BBC London.

"Being in the game for a long time, nothing surprises you. We had a meeting with the players and are working on what the plan is for the weekend."

The Dons are 22nd in the third tier, without a win from their 10 league matches so far this season.

Downes was appointed manager in December 2018, and guided the south-west London club to safety last season following a run of just one defeat in 12 matches.

Hodges began his playing career with the original Wimbledon FC, appearing more than 200 times for the club, and has previously had two caretaker spells in charge of Barnsley.

The 56-year-old will oversee Saturday's trip to Peterborough United and, although he is unsure how long he will be in charge for, has backed the squad to be unaffected by Downes' suspension.

"I don't know what the process is or how long the process is," Hodges said.

"I think it is down to the players to do the talking.

"There are lots of good things in place and Wally has done a good job from last year.

"The players are professional and are paid to represent the club, and nothing changes in that sense.

"All I've asked is - however it is sorted out - if we all pull together can we be in a better position than when we started?"