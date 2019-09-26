Friday's gossip column: Pogba, Neymar, Griezmann, Beckham, Dembele
France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will make a fresh move to leave Manchester United in January. (Sun)
Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has launched a fresh bid to buy Newcastle with a new consortium, offering to pay owner Mike Ashley £125m up front. (Mail)
The consortium's bid brochure claims that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has achieved "unparalleled success in Europe". (Sun)
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, has landed in Spain for a court case against the Brazilian's former club Barcelona over the non-payment of a signing-on bonus. (Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will appeal against the decision to fine Barca 300 euros (£265) for their approach to France striker Antoine Griezmann while he was at Atletico. (Marca)
Former England captain David Beckham is set to move into football agency - with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 17, a potential client. (Mirror)
Manchester United are lining up a January move for French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, having sent a scout to Lyon's last three games. (Mail)
Fulham are seeking compensation in the region of £7m from Liverpool after 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott joined the Reds in the summer. (Times - subscription required)
Manchester United are ready to pay the £32m buy-out clause required for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Shakhtar Donetsk's defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko, 30, having missed the chance to sign the Ukraine international for about £8m in the summer. (Sun)
Arsenal's players held a blind vote to decide who will be the club's captains as boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild his five-man leadership group. (Telegraph)
England striker Tammy Abraham, 21, was "not happy" with his Fifa 20 rating after receiving a "special delivery" at Chelsea's training ground. (Star)
Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg, 21, had a £62,000 watch stolen at Nice's training ground this month and 18-year-old team-mate Lamine Diaby-Fadiga is suspected of taking it. (L'Equipe - in French)
Organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are close to a deal that would lead to alcohol being subsidised and more readily available during the tournament. (Guardian)
Newcastle have been scouting 16-year-old Rochdale defender Luke Matheson, who scored against Manchester United on Wednesday, since he made his first-team debut last year. (Chronicle)
Championship side Huddersfield are hoping to sign 32-year-old defender Danny Simpson, who has been a free agent since leaving Leicester this summer. (Yorkshire Post)
