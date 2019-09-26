Wrightbus: Ballymena United offer free entry to redundant workers

About 1,200 Wrightbus workers were made redundant on Wednesday after the company entered administration.

Ballymena United have said they will offer free admission "to all Wrightbus employees" for Saturday's Irish Premiership game against Cliftonville.

Efforts are under way to try to help 1,200 workers made redundant after the company entered administration this week and just 50 jobs will be retained.

"We recognise that our club is a focal point for all sections of the community," said a Ballymena statement.

"We share in the emotions that have swept over our town."

The Sky Blues, who were Irish Premiership runners-up last season, sit seventh in the league table after a mixed start to the new campaign.

The club must be there for its fans

"The devastating news yesterday that Wrightbus has entered administration was a body blow to their workers, their families and the wider supply network, many of whom are in the makeup of our loyal fan base," continued the statement.

"This morning the board of directors and management committee have discussed ways in which Ballymena United can give back to those who support us through thick and thin, acknowledging that as our fans are there for the club, so too must the club be there for its fans.

"In that regard, the first step will be to offer free admission to all Wrightbus employees at our match verses Cliftonville this Saturday on production of their Wrightbus ID or clock card.

"We hope that even if for 90 minutes, everyone's mind will be diverted to the team on the pitch and we can roar the lads home to a valuable three points."