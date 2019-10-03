Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Jonathan Woodgate is yet to win an away league fixture as Middlesbrough boss

Birmingham defender Marc Roberts (hamstring) and midfielder Jacques Maghoma (calf) could return for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Both players missed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Wigan - the Blues' third successive league defeat - while midfielder Josh McEachran is building his fitness.

Boro remain without defenders Hayden Coulson and George Friend (thigh).

Coulson will require several weeks to recover following an operation on a ruptured tendon.

Striker Rudy Gestede is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with Benin.

Middlesbrough have taken only 10 points from their first 10 games and have not won away from home in the Championship.

Match facts