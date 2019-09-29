Women's Champions League: Glasgow City hope to avoid top teams in draw

Glasgow City defeated Chertanovo Moscow 4-1 at home after winning 1-0 in Russia

"This is the bit that's exciting."

That is what Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth said after his side defeated Chertanovo Moscow 5-1 on aggregate to book their place in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League for the second-year running.

No longer seeded, Europe's elite lie in wait for the Scottish champions, but Booth is hoping the draw, which takes place at 1230 BST, will be kind to his side.

Here, we look at what lies ahead for Scotland's sole remaining representative...

Who can they face?

At this stage last season, City were paired with Barcelona, losing 8-0 on aggregate. They could face a trip to the Catalonian giants again after Barca saw off Juventus, but understandably Booth wants a more winnable tie.

Top seeds Lyon have won the competition four times in a row and they are in the mood to do it again; cruising through 16-0 on aggregate against Russians Ryazan-VDV. Two-time winners Wolfsburg put a mere 15 goals past Kosovans Mitrovica in comparison.

Manchester City have Scotland international Caroline Weir in their ranks, who scored two of their 11 goals against Swiss side Lugano.

It could be a reunion for Glasgow and Paris St-Germain, the side who knocked them out at the quarter-final stage back in 2015.

After that, despite some imposing names, City will at least feel they have a chance.

Bayern Munich needed away goals to get past Swedes Goteborg FC - losing the second leg 1-0 - but they did beat Hibernian 10-1 on aggregate the last time they faced Scottish opposition in 2016.

Staying with Hibs, their conquerors Slavia Prague are also one of the seeds in the draw, though head coach Grant Scott felt the 9-2 aggregate scoreline flattered the Czechs.

Brondby are the final side among the seeds, but don't write them off. They took care of Italian giants Juventus last year.

Scotland's sole representatives

This season was only the second time in history that two Scottish sides had made the knockout stages of the Champions League, so City are used to being the only side flying the flag.

And that might be the case for a few more years, with Scotland currently languishing 15th in the coefficients. Only the top 12 have two entrants.

City's best ever performance was back in that 2014/15 when Eddie Wolecki Black led them to PSG.

"When you say 'One of the top 16 teams in Europe', to be able to say that two years in a row it says a lot about the players," said Booth, who took over at City shortly after that quarter-final.

"We really go through a difficult time at this point because we've got so many league games to play, cup games and Champions League as well. And, don't forget these players have got jobs. The team we've just played are full-time."