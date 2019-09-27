Aberdeen: Derek McInnes seeks controlled aggression against Rangers

Andy Considine received one of the six red cards shown during last season's fixtures between the sides

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged his players to show "aggression" while keeping their collective cool against Rangers at Ibrox.

Last season saw six red cards and five penalties awarded across the league games between the two sides.

The Dons knocked Steven Gerrard's side out of both cup competitions last season, but McInnes believes Rangers have improved.

"These games are a real test for us," he said ahead of Saturday's meeting.

"It's important to try to play with the right aggression but also the right temperament.

"We were disappointed with one or two of the red cards in those games last season. It's a fixture that generates a competitive element in the game but it's important we stay calm with our work as well."

Aberdeen will not have the chance to replicate last season's feat in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers, after Wednesday's defeat by Hearts in a penalty shoot-out at Tynecastle.

McInnes pointed to injuries as an issue for his side, with James Wilson and Connor McLennan fresh concerns - and both doubts for making the Rangers game - in what he previously called the worst injury crisis in his tenure as manager.

'We know we can get better'

"We need the injuries to start to clear up, but in the meantime we'll all stick together, we'll knuckle down and try and get on with the job in hand," he said.

"The consistency part of it is something every team strives for - we pride ourselves on that we always hit good unbeaten runs at some point of the season, and we were five games unbeaten going into the Hearts game, which we lost on penalties.

"It's important we understand there are improvements there to be made, but it's maybe not as bad as people think at times.

"It's important that we keep a level head, work hard, do the job, and try to keep picking results up while we've got, clearly, injury issues. We know can get better."