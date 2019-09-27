Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 27 September

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town (19:45): Bala Town will be hoping to get back to winning ways after two defeats on the bounce when they welcome Aberystwyth to Maes Tegid on Friday evening. The Seasiders have lost their last two matches as well and have the league's leakiest defence so far, something manager Matthew Bishop will be looking to rectify at Bala.

Caernarfon Town v Newtown (20:00): Caernarfon Town come into Friday's match against Newtown unbeaten since the opening day of the season and with three wins from their last four league matches. Visitors Newtown have also found some form of late and have not lost a game by more than a single goal all season. Newtown's last visit to Caernarfon, in April, ended in a 4-1 defeat for Chris Hughes' side.

Saturday, 28 September

Airbus UK Broughton v Carmarthen Town (14:30): After losing to bottom-of-the-league Penybont last week, Airbus now find themselves propping up the Cymru Premier table. Carmarthen are currently above Saturday's opponents on goals scored and are the only team winless in the league so far this season. Victory for either side would see them move out of the bottom two for at least 24 hours.

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids (14:30): Winless in the Cymru Premier since 23 August, Cefn Druids travel to Cyncoed having picked up just two points in their last five fixtures. Unfortunately for Druids they face an unbeaten Cardiff Met team who sit just two points behind table-toppers Barry Town. The last time Huw Griffiths' side travelled to Cardiff Met they were well beaten 3-0.

The New Saints v Barry Town United (14:30): Saturday's stand-out fixture sees champions The New Saints host league leaders Barry Town at Park Hall. The two sides only have one defeat between them so far this season and a place at the summit of the Cymru Premier table is the prize for Saturday's victor. The Saints won the last six games against Barry, scoring first in every fixture, but Gavin Chesterfield's side have kept four clean sheets in a row and will take confidence from the fact TNS have conceded in their last eight games.

Sunday, 29 September

Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont (14:30): After picking up their first win of the Cymru Premier season last time out, Penybont will be hoping for another three points when they travel to face unbeaten Nomads. The hosts, who have not lost in the last 10 matches, have the league's best defence so far this season and will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing away at Newtown last time out.

