Bury: Emergency resolution urges FA to find 'fair' solution for expelled club

Bury, founded in 1885, have twice won the FA Cup

The Football Association has been urged to find a "fair" solution for expelled English Football League club Bury after a proposal to readmit them to League Two next season was rejected.

The EFL's 71 member clubs turned down the proposal at a meeting on Thursday.

Now the Greater Manchester Combined Authority - led by mayor Andy Burnham - has passed an emergency resolution calling on the FA to intervene.

Bury were kicked out of League One in August after a takeover bid collapsed.

Burnham has asked the FA for an outcome that "respects the club's proud history as twice winners of the FA Cup".

He is part of the Bury FC Rescue Board - also backed by local MPs and supporters' group Forever Bury - who will now look for Bury to be admitted into the National League next season.