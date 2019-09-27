Hearts: Craig Levein let down by players, says striker Steven MacLean

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We owe the gaffer' - Hearts striker MacLean

Hearts manager Craig Levein was "100% let down" by the players during the club's poor run of results, says striker Steven MacLean.

Two wins in four days have eased the pressure on Levein, with Hearts following up Edinburgh derby success by edging out Aberdeen to reach the League Cup last four.

MacLean says the focus now is lifting the club up from eighth in the table.

"It is difficult with all the stuff going on around the manager," he said.

"You are desperate to just come in and try and help the situation. He has obviously brought all of us to the football club, so we owe him for that, and you want to try and turn things around for him.

"One hundred percent we had let the manager down. We all like the gaffer and get on really well with him."

Hearts claimed a first Scottish Premiership victory in 13 attempts and moved off bottom spot when they came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road on Sunday.

And MacLean's goal helped them on their way to the League Cup semi-finals in midweek, with Levein's men eventually prevailing against Aberdeen on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

"We hope we can keep this run going," the 37-year-old said ahead of Saturday's league encounter at St Mirren. "There comes a time when we have to step up as well. We have won the last two games and need to keep it going."

'The diver's boots are off'

Levein says there is an evident lift in the mood of the players, but work is required to ensure the mini revival is not a false dawn.

"The diver's boots are off," Levein said. "We have not got the swagger yet, but the feet are not so heavy and the minds are a bit clearer. I'm hopeful.

"The evidence in the last two games is we are picking up confidence wise but we face a completely different situation tomorrow. Jim Goodwin has his team well organised.

"They beat Aberdeen at home not so long ago and Rangers won only won 1-0 there, it is not going to be easy for us."