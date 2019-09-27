Josh McEachran: Ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Birmingham City on two-year deal

Josh McEachran left Brentford in the summer after four seasons at Griffin Park

Josh McEachran has joined Birmingham City on a two-year deal after a trial with the Championship club.

The former Chelsea midfielder, 26, has been a free agent since leaving Brentford at the end of last season.

He has been training with Blues during September and has featured in three under-23s matches for the club.

McEachran, who made 22 senior appearances for Chelsea, has also spent time on loan with Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Watford and Middlesbrough.

