Irish Premiership: Glens boss McDermott says they've moved on from off-field matters

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said the club has moved on from recent off-field matters that have arisen.

McDermott spoke last week about some of his players breaking a club curfew ahead of a match, while midfielder John Herron has been charged with breaching betting regulations.

The Glens are away to Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders on Saturday and McDermott has insisted they are fully focused on that.

"The players aren't affected," he said.

"These things happen in football clubs every day of the week, Managers have to deal with all sorts of discipline problems, whether it's late for training, missing training or going out late.

"You deal with these issues internally and you move on. If you crucified someone every time something happened you'd have no players left and it wouldn't be a good working environment to be in.

"But every club has rules. We have a tiered set of rules based on the severity of any transgression. We have taken care of things and we move forward, just like any club would do."

Crusaders knocked Glentoran out in the fifth round of last season's Irish Cup

Glentoran go into Saturday's visit to Seaview in fourth place in the league table, five points behind the north Belfast leaders.

Their last competitive win over the Crues came in the Irish Cup in 2015 and they have not won at Seaview in eight years, but McDermott has said the club has been boosted by their form this season.

"The players are well aware of our recent record against Crusaders and that definitely means there is an added incentive for us to go to Seaview and get a win," he added.

"We always go into matches looking to get a win and we will do the same this week. I've never in my life set a team up to get a point.

"We are moving in the direction we want to be as a team, and that's improving with every game. We've played a lot of good sides and our performances have been positive."

There is a full programme of Irish Premiership fixtures on Saturday, with champions Linfield at home to Glenavon and last season's runners-up Ballymena United hosting Cliftonville.

Second-placed Coleraine, who are the only unbeaten side in the top flight after their home win over Crusaders last week, welcome promoted Larne to Ballycastle Road.

The only two sides yet to win this season, Warrenpoint Town and Institute, meet in a bottom-of-the-table clash at Milltown, while Carrick Rangers travel to Dungannon Swifts.