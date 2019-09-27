Premier Division: Derry boost bid for European place with 4-0 win over Cork

Both of Eoin Toal's goals this season have now come against Cork

Derry City strengthened their bid for a European place as they moved up to third place in the table with a comfortable 4-0 win over Cork City.

Goals from Eoin Toal and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe in the final five minutes of the first half put the hosts in the ascendancy at the Brandywell.

An own goal from Cork defender Colm Horgan made it 3-0 before Ogedi-Uzokwe got his second in injury-time.

The win takes Declan Devine's men one point ahead of Bohemians into third.

Both sides have four Premier Division games left, with the team finishing third guaranteed a place in next season's Europa League.

The two goals towards the end of the first half were crucial in setting Derry up for a win over Cork that ended a five-game run without a victory.

Ogedi-Uzokwe continued his impressive goalscoring form against Cork

Striker David Parkhouse had a good chance to give the home side an early lead when he got on the end of a Ciaron Harkin cross but his header from seven yards out went wide.

The on-loan Sheffield United man went close again six minutes later but his well-hit shot was tipped over the bar by visiting keeper Tadhg Ryan

Toal opened the scoring in the 41st minute when the visiting defence failed to properly clear a left-wing Parkhouse cross. The ball dropped to Toal in the box and he fired home past Tadhg Ryan.

Ogedi-Uzokwe doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when he capitalised on a mistake from Conor McCormack to seize possession. He played a one-two with Harkin and found the top corner with a well-taken finish.

The visitors began to come into the game after the restart and substitute Garry Buckley flashed a shot just wide of the post before home sub Darren McCauley also went close.

Derry's third came in the 73rd minute when Ogedi-Uzokwe's header from a Barry McNamee cross hit Cork defender and went into his own net.

Ogedi-Uzokwe completed the scoring in the 95th minute when he went through and drilled past Ryan at his near post.