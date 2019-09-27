Cheetahs 48-14 Glasgow Warriors: Depleted visitors suffer seven-try mauling

Nick Frisby scored one of Glasgow's two tries in South Africa

Glasgow Warriors counted the cost of missing World Cup players as their Pro14 campaign opened with a heavy defeat by the Cheetahs in South Africa.

Davie Rennie's side, Pro14 runners-up last season, were without 16 players on World Cup duty in Japan.

And the Cheetahs - full of confidence after winning their first eight matches in South Africa's Currie Cup - ran in seven tries in a scintillating display.

Nick Frisby and Robbie Nairn claimed consolation scores for the visitors.

The Cheetahs started at a furious pace on the Highveld with Ruan Pienaar and Joseph Dweba bursting over, before Glasgow's problems deepened as injuries forced centre Nick Grigg and second row Andrew Davidson out of the game in the opening quarter.

But some neat football skills on the touchline from replacement Bruce Flockhart allowed Frisby to claim a counter-attack try.

The Cheetahs responded immediately, though, as Dweba scored his second try from a driving maul to give the hosts a 24-7 interval lead.

Nairn's score reduced the deficit but Walt Steenkamp, Junior Pokomela, Smith and Sias Koen completed the rout in the final quarter.