Nathan Jones: Stoke City manager defiant after loss to Nottingham Forest

Nathan Jones has lost 13 of his 29 league games in charge of Stoke

Manager Nathan Jones says he is "amazed" by Stoke's poor results but wants more time following Friday's loss to Nottingham Forest - their seventh in nine league games this season.

The Potters started brightly and led through Lee Gregory's strike.

But goalkeeper Jack Butland's error gifted an equaliser and more sloppy defending contributed to a 3-2 defeat.

"I'd like to continue because we are doing good work but it might not be my decision," Jones told BBC Radio Stoke.

"It's just really frustrating to set out a team, to get off to a flying start and then something happens to derail us. We are a side that can't stop making errors at the minute."

Jones has been in charge for 29 Championship matches since taking over in January, but has only managed three wins.

The home defeat by Forest was Stoke's 15th successive league game without a victory and left the Potters second from bottom, just one point ahead of Huddersfield, who they face on Tuesday.

"I am absolutely amazed," Jones said when asked about picking up only two points from a possible 27 available so far this season.

"When I look at performances I cannot fathom it. I know it's a precarious position and we haven't been good enough for 90 minutes and that 100% falls on me.

"Yes we have to be individually better, but I pick the team and pick the players who keep making errors out there, so it's on me.

"We are a fluent side. We create more chances than pretty much every side we play, but we can't defend our box.

"Until that stops, we won't win games. I know the work we do because I have been doing it as a coach and manager for eight years now.

"We are not a side that is really getting battered. We are not. We are making errors. If we stop doing that, we will be a good side."

After facing the Terriers, Stoke have games tough games against Swansea City, Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday - three sides in the Championship's top 10.

"They are all crucial games now with the position we are in," he added. "We must make sure we clean up our act. We have to be better."