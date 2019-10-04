Millwall v Leeds United
Adam Barrett will take caretaker charge of Millwall after Neil Harris stepped down as manager on Thursday.
Midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after suspension, while defender Jason McCarthy (toe) and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are pushing for recalls.
Leeds United will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a groin injury.
Marcelo Bielsa will also be without teenager Jamie Shackleton (hamstring), who is sidelined for four weeks.
Fellow midfielders Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are still unavailable.
Gaetano Berardi is expected to step in for Cooper at centre-back, while Tyler Roberts or Stuart Dallas could replace Shackleton in midfield.
Millwall are on a run of seven games without a win in the Championship, while Leeds recorded their first victory in three when they beat West Brom on Tuesday.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their past 10 home matches against Leeds in all competitions (W8 D1 L1), a 1-0 defeat in March 2012.
- Leeds are looking to record back-to-back league victories over Millwall for the first time since March 2012.
- Millwall have failed to score more than once in any of their past 17 Championship matches, netting just 11 goals.
- Leeds have won just one of their past 16 away league matches in London (W1 D5 L10), a 3-1 victory at QPR in December 2017.
- Millwall have registered the lowest average possession figure in the Championship this season, just 36.7%.
- In their 1-0 win over West Brom, Leeds registered 48% possession - only the second time Leeds have had less than 50% in a Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa (also away at Sheffield United in December 2018).