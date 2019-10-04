Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees again when they take on Wigan Athletic in Saturday's Championship fixture.
Lees is back in training as he nears a return from a hamstring strain but is unlikely to face the Latics.
Wigan's Anthony Pilkington could be in line to start after coming back from injury against Birmingham.
Pilkington scored the winner in his first appearance since suffering a quad injury on the first day of the season.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last six league meetings with Wigan (W5 D0 L1).
- Wigan have lost their last three league visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday since winning 3-0 in their first trip there in February 2014.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last eight league matches (W3 D1 L4) having lost just four of their previous 26 in the Championship.
- Wigan have only won one of their last 27 away games in all competitions (W1 D6 L20).
- Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is yet to lose a league match against Wigan during his managerial career in four previous meetings (W1 D3 L0).
- Wigan forward Anthony Pilkington scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out - he hasn't scored in back-to-back league games since February 2018 for Cardiff.