Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic

Anthony Pilkington has scored once in two appearances for Wigan Athletic this season

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees again when they take on Wigan Athletic in Saturday's Championship fixture.

Lees is back in training as he nears a return from a hamstring strain but is unlikely to face the Latics.

Wigan's Anthony Pilkington could be in line to start after coming back from injury against Birmingham.

Pilkington scored the winner in his first appearance since suffering a quad injury on the first day of the season.

Match facts