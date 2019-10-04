Bristol City v Reading
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has no new injury concerns, with Adam Nagy (ankle) in line for a possible return.
Johnson will also decide whether to recall forward Famara Diedhiou or continue with Antoine Semenyo, who has started City's last two matches.
Reading are without midfielder John Swift after he was sent off during Tuesday's 4-1 home defeat by Fulham.
Lucas Boye, a second-half substitute against the Cottagers, could come in to replace Swift.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won just two of their last 11 league matches against Reading (W2 D1 L8).
- None of the last 86 matches between Bristol City and Reading in all competitions have ended goalless.
- Bristol City have only won two of their last 11 league games at Ashton Gate (W2 D5 L4) and only one of their four such matches so far this season (D2 L1).
- Reading have won three of their last 36 away Championship games (W3 D15 L18).
- Only against Ipswich (four) can Lucas Joao boast more English league goals than the three he has versus Bristol City, netting a brace at Ashton Gate for Sheffield Wednesday last season.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won two, drawn one and lost three of his previous six league meetings with Reading, last beating the Royals in December 2017.