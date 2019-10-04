Bristol City v Reading

Bristol City's Andreas Weimann has scored four goals this season, including two in his last two appearances

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has no new injury concerns, with Adam Nagy (ankle) in line for a possible return.

Johnson will also decide whether to recall forward Famara Diedhiou or continue with Antoine Semenyo, who has started City's last two matches.

Reading are without midfielder John Swift after he was sent off during Tuesday's 4-1 home defeat by Fulham.

Lucas Boye, a second-half substitute against the Cottagers, could come in to replace Swift.

Match facts