Championship
Bristol City15:00Reading
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Reading

Andreas Weimann
Bristol City's Andreas Weimann has scored four goals this season, including two in his last two appearances
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has no new injury concerns, with Adam Nagy (ankle) in line for a possible return.

Johnson will also decide whether to recall forward Famara Diedhiou or continue with Antoine Semenyo, who has started City's last two matches.

Reading are without midfielder John Swift after he was sent off during Tuesday's 4-1 home defeat by Fulham.

Lucas Boye, a second-half substitute against the Cottagers, could come in to replace Swift.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won just two of their last 11 league matches against Reading (W2 D1 L8).
  • None of the last 86 matches between Bristol City and Reading in all competitions have ended goalless.
  • Bristol City have only won two of their last 11 league games at Ashton Gate (W2 D5 L4) and only one of their four such matches so far this season (D2 L1).
  • Reading have won three of their last 36 away Championship games (W3 D15 L18).
  • Only against Ipswich (four) can Lucas Joao boast more English league goals than the three he has versus Bristol City, netting a brace at Ashton Gate for Sheffield Wednesday last season.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won two, drawn one and lost three of his previous six league meetings with Reading, last beating the Royals in December 2017.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
Championship table

