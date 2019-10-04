Championship
Swansea15:00Stoke
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Stoke City

Jake Bidwell
Jake Bidwell was sent off against Bristol City on 21 September in his eighth Swansea start
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Left-back Jake Bidwell may return after suspension for Championship leaders Swansea as they host bottom club Stoke.

Swans winger Nathan Dyer could be recalled after a muscular problem, but Aldo Kalulu (ankle) remains out.

Pressure has been building on Stoke boss Nathan Jones after their winless start to the league season continued with Tuesday's loss to Huddersfield.

The Welshman will decide whether to select Jack Butland, after dropping the England goalkeeper for Tuesday's game.

Match facts

  • Swansea haven't won back-to-back league matches against Stoke since October 2011.
  • Stoke haven't won an away second-tier league match at Swansea since April 1955, drawing three and losing six such games since then.
  • Only Borja Baston (7) has been involved in more goals than Andre Ayew (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists) for Swansea City in all competitions this season; Ayew scored his first league goal for the Swans since May 2016 in their 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.
  • Stoke have failed to win their opening 10 league matches of a season for only the third time and first since the 1989-90 campaign, when they ended bottom of the second-tier.
  • Swansea have taken just a point from their last two home league games (W0 D1 L1), having taken 29 from a possible 33 in the 11 prior to that (W9 D2 L0).
  • Stoke City have won just six of their last 53 away games in all competitions (W6 D24 L23).

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

