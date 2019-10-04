Swansea City v Stoke City

From the section

Jake Bidwell was sent off against Bristol City on 21 September in his eighth Swansea start

Left-back Jake Bidwell may return after suspension for Championship leaders Swansea as they host bottom club Stoke.

Swans winger Nathan Dyer could be recalled after a muscular problem, but Aldo Kalulu (ankle) remains out.

Pressure has been building on Stoke boss Nathan Jones after their winless start to the league season continued with Tuesday's loss to Huddersfield.

The Welshman will decide whether to select Jack Butland, after dropping the England goalkeeper for Tuesday's game.

Match facts