Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Yuan Barbet (below right) was sent off for a professional foul on West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu last Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will have defender Yuan Barbet back following his suspension when they welcome Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Frenchman missed their 3-0 midweek defeat by Cardiff City after serving a one-match ban for his red card in their defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Lewis Hotly could start for Blackburn when they travel to west London.

Meanwhile, forwards Ben Brereton and Dan Butterworth miss the match with a knee and back injuries respectively.

