QPR15:00Blackburn
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Yoann Barbet (below right) was sent off for a professional foul on West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu last Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will have defender Yuan Barbet back following his suspension when they welcome Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Frenchman missed their 3-0 midweek defeat by Cardiff City after serving a one-match ban for his red card in their defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Lewis Hotly could start for Blackburn when they travel to west London.

Meanwhile, forwards Ben Brereton and Dan Butterworth miss the match with a knee and back injuries respectively.

Match facts

  In all competitions, QPR are winless in 15 meetings with Blackburn, losing the last four in a row.
  Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 10 visits to Queens Park Rangers in all competitions since losing 1-0 in November 1993.
  • PRY are one of only two Championship teams yet to keep a clean sheet this season, along with Luton Town.
  • Tony Mowbray won his only previous league meeting with PRY manager Mark Warburton in April 2017, winning 1-0 with Blackburn against Warburton's Nottingham Forest.
  • Only Stoke (23.7%) have had a lower percentage of their shots on target than PRY in the Championship this season (23.8% - 34/143).
  • Blackburn lost their last league visit to London against Fulham in August - they haven't lost consecutive league trips to the capital since May 2012.

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

