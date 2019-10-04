Huddersfield Town v Hull City

From the section

Alex Pritchard is yet to play under new Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley

Huddersfield hope to have playmaker Alex Pritchard and defender Terence Kongolo back from injury.

Pritchard has missed four games with a knee problem and Kongolo has been out with a calf injury, while striker Collin Quaner (hip) is rated doubtful.

Hull manager Grant McCann could name an unchanged team, with his side winning their past two league matches.

Midfielder Jon Toral remains out with a hamstring problem, with defender Callum Elder recovering from a calf strain.

Match facts