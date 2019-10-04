Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson is still out with a calf injury, so Tobias Figueiredo is again likely to deputise in the centre of defence.
Rafa Mir could be available, but Ryan Yates and Carl Jenkinson are still out.
Brentford's Danish defender Mads Bech Sorensen has stepped up his return from a knee injury that has sidelined him since April, but Saturday's game is likely to be too soon for a return.
Mathias Jensen could start after coming on as a sub against Bristol City.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive league matches against Brentford for the first time since April 2007.
- Brentford have won four of their last five away league trips to Nottingham Forest, though lost their most recent visit in February 2019.
- Nottingham Forest have lost only two of their last 16 matches in all competitions (W10 D4 L2) since losing four in a row in April 2019.
- Only Leeds United (79) have faced fewer shots in the Championship this season than Brentford (87).
- Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has scored in his last two league games - he has never found the net in three consecutively in England's top four tiers.
- Brentford won 3-1 in their last away Championship match at Barnsley, having scored just four goals in their previous 10 on the road in the Championship.