Nottm Forest15:00Brentford
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sabri Lamouchi
Sabri Lamouchi has not lost a league game as Nottingham Forest manager since the opening day of the season
Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson is still out with a calf injury, so Tobias Figueiredo is again likely to deputise in the centre of defence.

Rafa Mir could be available, but Ryan Yates and Carl Jenkinson are still out.

Brentford's Danish defender Mads Bech Sorensen has stepped up his return from a knee injury that has sidelined him since April, but Saturday's game is likely to be too soon for a return.

Mathias Jensen could start after coming on as a sub against Bristol City.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive league matches against Brentford for the first time since April 2007.
  • Brentford have won four of their last five away league trips to Nottingham Forest, though lost their most recent visit in February 2019.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost only two of their last 16 matches in all competitions (W10 D4 L2) since losing four in a row in April 2019.
  • Only Leeds United (79) have faced fewer shots in the Championship this season than Brentford (87).
  • Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has scored in his last two league games - he has never found the net in three consecutively in England's top four tiers.
  • Brentford won 3-1 in their last away Championship match at Barnsley, having scored just four goals in their previous 10 on the road in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
