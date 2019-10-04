Championship
Derby15:00Luton
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Luton Town

Tom Huddlestone in action for Derby
Tom Huddlestone picked up an injury while scoring Derby's penalty at Barnsley
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Derby are set to be without midfielder Tom Huddlestone after he was forced off in their midweek draw at Barnsley.

Striker Jack Marriott (groin) is a doubt while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again likely to feature after being charged with drink-driving following a car crash.

Luton will pick from the same squad that drew with Millwall on Wednesday.

Winger Callum McManaman is pushing for a first Championship start since August after scoring off the bench in midweek.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Derby and Luton in any competition since the 2006-07 season, when the Rams won both Championship meetings.
  • Luton are without an away win against Derby in all competitions in their last eight visits (W0 D5 L3) since a 3-2 win in the top-flight in May 1990.
  • Derby are looking to win back-to-back league games at Pride Park for the first time since they ended the 2018-19 campaign with four straight wins back in May.
  • Luton Town last won consecutive away Championship matches in October 2005, beating Hull and Cardiff under Mike Newell.
  • Derby have lost only two of their last 17 home Saturday matches in all competitions (W10 D5 L2).
  • Derby striker Chris Martin, who spent the 2008-09 season on loan at Luton, is looking to score in back-to-back home league games for the Rams for the first time since October 2015 (v Brentford and Wolves).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

