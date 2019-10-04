Championship
West Brom15:00Cardiff
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Kieran Gibbs
Kieran Gibbs has not played for Albion since 24 August's draw with Derby County
West Bromwich Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs (virus) and captain Chris Brunt (groin) are both likely to be fit to return to the squad to face Cardiff.

The pair should be back after missing Tuesday's loss at Leeds, but Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi (ankle) remains out.

Cardiff may be without midfielder Joe Ralls, who manager Neil Warnock has labelled "touch and go" for Saturday.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) is close to a return but Isaac Vassell (quad) and Sol Bamba (knee) remain out.

Match facts

  • West Brom and Cardiff last met in the Championship in February 2010, sharing a 1-1 draw.
  • The last meeting between West Brom and Cardiff in any competition saw the sides share a 3-3 draw in the Premier League in March 2014 at the Hawthorns.
  • Including play-offs, West Brom have failed to score in just one of their last 37 home league matches, a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in February.
  • Cardiff haven't drawn four consecutive away league matches since February 1998.
  • In all competitions, West Brom have won three of their last 26 matches in the month of October (W3 D9 L14).
  • Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has lost none of his last five league visits to West Brom (W3 D2 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in January 2001 as Sheffield United manager.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
