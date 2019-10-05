League Two
Oldham15:00Cheltenham
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Cheltenham Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter116411610622
2Crewe117131813522
3Cheltenham1163220101021
4Forest Green11632115621
5Swindon116231813520
6Newport11551116520
7Grimsby115331913618
8Bradford115331510518
9Colchester11443129316
10Crawley114431816216
11Cambridge114341411315
12Plymouth114341513215
13Northampton114341412215
14Walsall11434811-315
15Port Vale113531417-314
16Carlisle114251318-514
17Macclesfield113441112-113
18Salford112541220-811
19Mansfield112451216-410
20Oldham112451216-410
21Leyton Orient112451521-610
22Morecambe111461121-107
23Scunthorpe111371119-86
24Stevenage11056715-85
View full League Two table

Top Stories