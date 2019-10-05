Scottish Premiership
Ross County15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v St Johnstone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102251719
2Rangers76012151618
3Motherwell74121310313
4Aberdeen732299011
5Ross County732289-111
6Livingston72231011-18
7Kilmarnock722357-28
8Hamilton7223710-38
9Hearts7133912-36
10St Mirren712436-35
11Hibernian7124616-105
12St Johnstone7034518-133
