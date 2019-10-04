Watford v Sheffield United

An error from goalkeeper Dean Henderson proved costly in Sheffield United's defeat by Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Will Hughes may return for Watford after missing the last two league matches through injury, but Troy Deeney is still recovering from knee surgery.

Roberto Pereyra could be recalled to the starting line-up, having replaced Gerard Deulofeu at half-time against Wolves.

Sheffield United club captain Billy Sharp is back in contention after completing a three-game ban.

But fellow forward David McGoldrick remains sidelined by a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: With 20 goals conceded in seven matches, bottom of the table Watford have to improve their dreadful defensive record. The Hornets last kept a clean sheet in February - it is 19 league matches since their 1-0 win over Everton at Vicarage Road.

Sheffield United have made a solid start in their first Premier League campaign since relegation in 2007, when Watford also went down.

The Blades are unbeaten away from home so far, and with Billy Sharp available again after suspension will fancy their chances of inflicting another defeat on a Watford side who desperately need a win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "We are not preparing for matches, we are preparing for finals because it is like this.

"This situation is not good, at the moment we know, but the positive thing is we have many, many matches to play and many finals, so we have chances.

"I feel responsibility. I don't feel pressure. I am happy here, happy in my home and happy everywhere I can be, so it is not about how much pressure I have.

"I assume all the results of the team since the beginning of the season because it is the situation we live in now, but I can't assume any more.

"It is not a drama, now it is a bad situation, a bad start, but it's not trouble."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, asked about his frank assessment of Dean Henderson's error against Liverpool: "Maybe it was a slow week for people, but I didn't think there was anything in it.

"It was how we manage. The players, Dean included, are mentally very tough, from where they've come from, the journey they've been on.

"I've got to say though, that I'm the biggest supporter of these players by a million miles."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not sure exactly what is wrong with the Hornets because they look a shadow of the side they were last season.

Sheffield United showed against Liverpool last week that they will give everybody a game but I just have a funny feeling this will be the game where Watford stop the rot.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The only previous Premier League meetings came in the 2006-07 season, with Sheffield United winning both games 1-0.

The last competitive match between these sides came on 12 March 2011, with Watford winning 3-0 in a Championship game at Vicarage Road (the Blades had two players sent off in the opening 34 minutes).

Watford

The last time Watford failed to win any of their opening seven league games was in 2006-07, when their first victory came in their 11th match. They finished that campaign bottom of the Premier League.

Including last season, they are winless in 11 top-flight matches (D3, L8).

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 19 league games, one short of their worst top-flight run (set from September 1999 to March 2000).

Watford's tally of 105 shots (including blocked efforts) is the fourth highest in this season's Premier League, with only Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool shooting more often.

They have conceded a league-high four goals in the opening 10 minutes of top-flight games this season - as many as they did in total in 2018-19.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Sheffield United