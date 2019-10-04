Burnley v Everton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche saw his side lose 5-1 at home to Everton last season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is unlikely to risk Jack Cork as he has a minor fracture in his shoulder blade.

Fellow midfielder Danny Drinkwater is back in training but is not yet fit enough to return from an ankle injury.

Andre Gomes is back for Everton after overcoming a rib problem, while Theo Walcott has recovered after being forced off against Manchester City following a blow to the head.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It's been almost five years since Everton lost four consecutive league games - right now they are on three and counting.

Marco Silva's side did put in a much improved performance against Manchester City last Saturday but languishing two points above the relegation zone is not what anyone envisaged when Marco Silva took the reins 16 months ago.

There were plenty of rumours linking them Sean Dyche at the time - but Everton had their heart set on Silva.

Dyche will celebrate seven years at Turf Moor later this month, and only once in that time have Burnley finished in a league position lower than the season before.

It's more than 40 years since the club enjoyed a longer run in the top flight - and there seems very little prospect of it ending this season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Everton's run of bad form: "The Premier League is difficult, we all know that. Whether they're inconsistent or not, they've still good players, good individuals.

"We've all spoken about it as managers at varying times. The demands of the game are forever higher, the demands within clubs are forever higher, it's just the way it is.

"I'm sure he's [Marco Silva] is working diligently to try and help his side to perform like all managers do."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "Sean Dyche is doing a good job. They don't change things season after season.

"This is a specific type of game. Really physical team, it'll be tough. It's tough for everyone to play there.

"They always want to challenge. They have two strong strikers, you have to switch on from the first minute."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton lost to Manchester City last time out but I thought they did all right. At least they had a go. That is part of the problem, though, because we have not seen enough performances like that from them.

You know what you are going to get from Burnley, and I don't think Everton are going to be able to deal with it.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

None of the 10 Premier League matches between these sides has ended in a draw - Everton have won six matches and Burnley four.

Everton did the double over the Clarets last season - winning 5-1 at Turf Moor and 2-0 at home.

The Toffees last won on consecutive league visits to Burnley in March 1970.

The Clarets have scored in their last 21 top-flight home matches against Everton, dating back to a 2-0 defeat on 1 March 1958.

Burnley

Burnley have won only two of their last 12 fixtures in all competitions.

They have used just 16 players so far this season, the fewest of any Premier League side.

Ben Mee has scored two own goals against Everton in the Premier League - only Jamie Carragher against Spurs and Richard Rufus versus West Ham (three each) have scored more against a single opponent.

The Clarets have hit the woodwork five times this season - the most of any club in the top flight so far.

Sean Dyche's side have made the fewest passes this season and have the lowest pass competition rate (64%) in the Premier League.

Everton