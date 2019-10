Fourth-placed Woking are again without suspended centre-back Ben Gerring as they target a first win in seven games.

Midfielder Tyreke Johnson is also missing for the Cards.

Struggling Wrexham, who expect to appoint a new manager next week, are without goalkeeper Rob Lainton and defender Manny Smith through injury.

Captain Shaun Pearson is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the midweek defeat at Solihull Moors.