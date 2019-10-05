Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd86022281418
2Ayr76011761118
3Inverness CT7412128413
4Dundee7232811-39
5Morton73041019-99
6Arbroath722358-38
7Alloa8224713-68
8Dunfermline713378-16
9Queen of Sth713336-36
10Partick Thistle71241014-45
