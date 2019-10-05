Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|8
|7
|1
|0
|26
|9
|17
|22
|2
|Edinburgh City
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|12
|6
|19
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|8
|6
|0
|2
|15
|8
|7
|18
|4
|Queen's Park
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|9
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|6
|Annan Athletic
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|14
|-7
|9
|7
|Albion
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|8
|8
|Elgin
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|9
|Brechin
|8
|2
|0
|6
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|10
|Stirling
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|8
|-4
|5