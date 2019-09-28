Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will issue bans to supporters guilty of misconduct after launching an investigation into the use of pyrotechnics during the win over Livingston this week. (Herald)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is determined to outgun Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic and win Scotland's golden boot. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says Vakoun Bayo is beginning to show his potential and reckons the striker's aerial ability is a throwback to legend Henrik Larsson. (Daily Record)

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard says he was taken aback by the level of hatred between Rangers and Aberdeen fans but believes the intensity of the fixture is good for the league and has had friends and family asking to come north to savour the experience. (Times)

Eros Grezda has been hammered with a Rangers fine for spitting at an opponent, while there is loan interest in the winger from Qatari clubs Al Sadd and Al-Rayyan. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Glenn Whelan rejected five times more money in England to join up at Tynecastle because he wanted the best chance of playing for Republic of Ireland at the European Championships. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Australia manager Graham Arnold has revealed he's agreed to rest Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic for their World Cup double-headers next month so he can get married. (Sun)

Assistant manager Robbie Stockdale has insisted Hibs have no intention of trying to change the way Ryan Porteous plays despite the Scotland Under-21 defender being sent off in the Betfred Cup win over Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers captain James Tavernier loves teeing up Alfredo Morelos but has told his team-mate to forget about adding to his goal haul by pinching his penalty duties. (Daily Record)

Blair Alston says there is a feeling of disbelief that Hamilton Accies have been reduced to 10 men in three of their last five league games. (Daily Express, print edition)

Zak Rudden, on loan at Plymouth Argyle until January, is back receiving medical care at parent club Rangers for a knee complaint. (Sun)