Manchester City Women: Laura Coombs out for six weeks after knee surgery

Laura Coombs played for Los Angeles Strikers in the United States earlier in her career

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs will be out for six weeks following knee surgery.

The 28-year-old, who won two England caps under former boss Mark Sampson, suffered the injury in training.

Coombs joined City from Liverpool during the summer, and made her debut in the first leg of their Champions League win over Lugano.

Manchester City are second in the Women's Super League table and are away to leaders Everton on Sunday.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.