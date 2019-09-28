Match ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.
Juventus 2-0 SPAL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header on return from injury
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.
Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half.
Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic's stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time.
SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.
Meanwhile, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, played his 903rd career game, a record for an Italian player, surpassing former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.
Inter Milan, who have won all five games so far under Antonio Conte, can return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat at Sampdoria (kick-off 17:00 BST).
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 14Matuidi
- 5Pjanic
- 6KhediraBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCanat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forBentancurat 77'minutes
- 8RamseySubstituted forBernardeschiat 65'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 10Dybala
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 21Higuaín
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Beruatto
SPAL
- 99Berisha
- 40Tomovic
- 23Vicari
- 3dos Santos de PauloBooked at 55mins
- 26SalaSubstituted forJankovicat 72'minutes
- 11MurgiaSubstituted forStrefezzaat 57'minutes
- 7Missiroli
- 6Valdifiori
- 13Reca
- 37PetagnaBooked at 82mins
- 9MonciniSubstituted forPaloschiat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cionek
- 10Floccari
- 21Strefezza
- 22Thiam
- 25Letica
- 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
- 43Paloschi
- 67Cannistrà
- 95Jankovic
- 96Tunjov
- 97Zanchetta
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, SPAL 0.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Igor Julio.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nenad Tomovic.
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberto Paloschi (SPAL).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Offside, SPAL. Simone Missiroli tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Reca is caught offside.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Andrea Petagna (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Francesco Vicari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, SPAL 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Gabriele Moncini.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Francesco Vicari.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Igor Julio.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Marko Jankovic replaces Jacopo Sala.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Aaron Ramsey.