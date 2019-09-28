Match ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 2.
Getafe 0-2 Barcelona: Ten-man visitors claim hard-fought win
Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo got the goals as Barcelona moved back into La Liga's top four with victory at Getafe.
Suarez latched on to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long clearance before lifting the ball over onrushing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.
Firpo doubled the visitors' lead, slotting home after Soria had spilled Carles Perez's goal-bound effort.
Barcelona's Clement Lenglet was sent off late on for a second yellow card.
The hosts created several first-half opportunities but were profligate in front of goal, with forward Angel thwarted by Ter Stegen from close range and Jaime Mata blazing over the crossbar.
Soria saved at the feet of Suarez soon after half-time, before the lively Perez dragged a shot wide from a tight angle as the visitors dominated the second period.
Lenglet's dismissal for a late challenge on Jorge Molina set up a nervy finish, but the visitors held on to claim the win.
The victory - Barcelona's first away from home this season - lifts Ernesto Valverde's side up to fourth, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who drew 0-0 with city rivals Atletico Madrid in Saturday's late game.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 4GonzálezBooked at 35mins
- 12NyomSubstituted forKenedyat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forPortilloat 72'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 20MaksimovicBooked at 64mins
- 15CucurellaBooked at 90mins
- 7MataSubstituted forMolinaat 58'minutes
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 8Portillo
- 16Etxeita
- 19Molina
- 21Fajr
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoBooked at 77mins
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 82mins
- 24Firpo
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRakiticat 80'minutes
- 8Arthur
- 27PérezSubstituted forTodiboat 86'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 17GriezmannSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 6Todibo
- 13Murara Neto
- 16Wague
- 19Aleñá
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 15,135
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 2.
Booking
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenedy with a cross.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Hand ball by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jean-Clair Todibo replaces Carles Pérez.
Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Francisco Portillo following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Bruno González is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Sergio Busquets.
Booking
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
(Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Rodríguez.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Jason.
Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arthur.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno González (Getafe).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Foul by Carles Pérez (Barcelona).