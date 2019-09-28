German Bundesliga
Paderborn2Bayern Munich3

Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich: Champions go top after edging to victory

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski became the first Bayern Munich player to score in the first six Bundesliga games of the season

Champions Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga as they won away at newly promoted Paderborn.

Robert Kovac's side leapfrogged RB Leipzig, 3-1 losers at home to Schalke.

Serge Gnabry and Phillipe Coutinho put Bayern 2-0 up before Kai Proger responded for the hosts.

When Robert Lewandowski, who had missed a sitter, dinked in it meant he had scored in his first six games of the season, and Jamilu Collins' thunderous strike proved only to be a consolation.

Line-ups

Paderborn

  • 21Huth
  • 25Dräger
  • 15Kilian
  • 2Hünemeier
  • 29Collins
  • 10Oliveira SouzaSubstituted forRitterat 73'minutes
  • 8GjasulaSubstituted forSheltonat 85'minutes
  • 39VasiliadisBooked at 90mins
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 31ZolinskiSubstituted forPrögerat 62'minutes
  • 11Michel

Substitutes

  • 5Strohdiek
  • 7Ritter
  • 9Pröger
  • 14Shelton
  • 17Zingerle
  • 19Sabiri
  • 20Jans
  • 30Mamba
  • 38Holtmann

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4SüleBooked at 43mins
  • 17Boateng
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
  • 22Gnabry
  • 10Coutinho
  • 29Coman
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMüllerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Cuisance
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 27Alaba
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
15,000

Match Stats

Home TeamPaderbornAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07).

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt blocked. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sven Michel.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Khiry Shelton replaces Klaus Gjasula.

Goal!

Goal! SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3. Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Thomas Müller.

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Goal!

Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamilu Collins.

Attempt saved. Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei with a cross.

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Javi Martínez.

Attempt missed. Marlon Ritter (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sven Michel.

Substitution

Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Marlon Ritter replaces Cauly Oliveira Souza.

Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Uwe Hünemeier.

Goal!

Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, FC Bayern München 2. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Kai Pröger replaces Ben Zolinski.

Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Dräger (SC Paderborn 07).

Goal!

Goal! SC Paderborn 07 0, FC Bayern München 2. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07).

Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Klaus Gjasula.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Lucas Hernández.

Second Half

Second Half begins SC Paderborn 07 0, FC Bayern München 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201961314
2RB Leipzig6411146813
3Schalke6411136713
4B Mgladbach6411105513
5B Leverkusen6411117413
6Wolfsburg633094512
7B Dortmund5311157810
8Freiburg5311114710
9Frankfurt631298110
10Werder Bremen5203812-46
11Hoffenheim6123410-65
12Augsburg6123714-75
13Düsseldorf511379-24
14Union Berlin6114612-64
15Hertha Berlin5113511-64
16Köln5104411-73
17Mainz6105516-113
18Paderborn6015817-91
View full German Bundesliga table

