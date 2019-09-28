French Ligue 1
Bordeaux 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Neymar fires Ligue 1 leaders to victory

Neymar, Paris St-Germain
Neymar's third goal in four league appearances was enough for Paris St-Germain at Bordeaux

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain recovered from Wednesday's defeat by Reims by beating Bordeaux.

The Brazil forward slotted home Kylian Mbappe's low cross with 20 minutes left after Bordeaux defender Pablo had lost possession.

Marco Verratti thought he had given the visitors the lead in the first half but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG remain two points clear of second-placed Nantes, who won 1-0 at Lyon on Saturday.

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 4Sitoe
  • 6Koscielny
  • 3Nascimento de CastroSubstituted forBenitoat 77'minutes
  • 25Kwateng
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 8Tchouameni
  • 10Kalu
  • 18Hwang
  • 19AdliSubstituted forde Previlleat 56'minutes
  • 7BriandSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Maja
  • 11Kamano
  • 12de Preville
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 17Aït Bennasser
  • 23Benito

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 22Diallo
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 27Gueye
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 30mins
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forMbappéat 60'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di MaríaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBernatat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 18Icardi
  • 21Herrera
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Bordeaux).

Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Ángel Di María.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loris Benito.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loris Benito.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoit Costil.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Loris Benito replaces Pablo.

Attempt saved. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Mexer (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Jimmy Briand.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoit Costil.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG8602134918
2Nantes851285316
3Angers85031511415
4Lille8422117414
5Nice84131212013
6Bordeaux8332129312
7Marseille733187112
8Reims832374311
9Rennes732275211
10Montpellier732265111
11Amiens8314912-310
12Metz8314710-310
13Lyon823314869
14Monaco82331215-39
15Nîmes722378-18
16Brest8152711-48
17Toulouse8224611-58
18Strasbourg713359-46
19Dijon8125410-65
20Saint-Étienne7124613-75
