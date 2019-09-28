Bordeaux 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Neymar fires Ligue 1 leaders to victory

Neymar's third goal in four league appearances was enough for Paris St-Germain at Bordeaux

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain recovered from Wednesday's defeat by Reims by beating Bordeaux.

The Brazil forward slotted home Kylian Mbappe's low cross with 20 minutes left after Bordeaux defender Pablo had lost possession.

Marco Verratti thought he had given the visitors the lead in the first half but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG remain two points clear of second-placed Nantes, who won 1-0 at Lyon on Saturday.