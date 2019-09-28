Irish Premiership: Shayne Lavery nets hat-trick as Linfield hammer Glenavon 7-0

Bastien Hery scored Linfield's fourth in their 7-0 win over Glenavon

Shayne Lavery scored an early hat-trick as Linfield continued their climb up the Irish Premiership table with a 7-0 win over Glenavon at Windsor Park.

Bastien Hery, Joel Cooper, Jimmy Callacher and Andy Waterworth also scored to lift the Blues up to fourth.

Two goals from Jordan Owens and a Paul Heatley wonder goal helped leaders Crusaders beat Glentoran 5-2.

Ballymena United came from a goal down to edge Cliftonville 2-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Joe McCready's double lifted Institute to a 3-1 win over bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Carrick Rangers had a goal controversially disallowed during their 2-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts while second-placed Coleraine were held at home by Larne.

Linfield climbed a place to fourth as an 11-minute Lavery hat-trick and a masterful display by Hery helped them to a 7-0 hammering of Glenavon.

Lavery's first goal came in the fourth minute when the Northern Ireland international controlled a Joel Cooper cutback and prodded home past Jonny Tuffey in the Glenavon goal.

It was 2-0 on 12 minutes, Kirk Millar the provider this time as he was played in down the right by Hery before delivering a low cross which Lavery tucked home.

Andy Waterworth came off the bench to net Linfield's seventh

The former Everton frontman completed his quick-fire hat-trick two minutes later. A blocked Hery shot fell to him in the box and he found the bottom corner with a left-foot shot to move the champions three goals ahead.

Hery had been pulling the strings for Linfield from a more advanced position in behind Lavery, and he made it 4-0 in the 25th minute with a sublime toe-poke from just inside the box.

Cooper grabbed the fifth goal 10 minutes into the second half, cutting inside after a good run down the right and teasing the visiting defence before drilling in a low left-foot shot inside the near post.

Jimmy Callacher added his name to the teamsheet when he headed home a Cooper cross before substitute Andy Waterworth completed the scoring with another header five minutes from time.

Crusaders extend lead at the top

Crusaders extended their lead at the top of the table to five points with a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Glentoran.

Jordan Owens' early header put the Crues a goal up at half-time before Heatley struck a superb second with a right-footed shot from distance.

Billy Joe Burns made it 3-0 from the spot after Paddy McClean was penalised for a handball, before John Herron gave the visitors hope when he fired past Gerard Doherty on 65 minutes.

But the Crues were too strong, with Owens smashing home his second after fine work by Ross Clarke before the winger deservedly got his goal when he beat Marijan Antolovic at his near post.

Hrvoje Plum added to his portfolio of free-kick goals when he found the bottom corner with the last kick of the game.

Paul Heatley netted Crusaders' second goal with a superb effort from distance

Battling Sky Blues overcome Cliftonville

Ballymena moved up two places to fifth as they came from a goal down to claim all three points at the Showgrounds.

Ruaidhri Donnelly put the Reds ahead when he rolled the ball into the bottom corner off the post in the 24th minute after running onto Joe Gormley's through ball.

It turned out to be the proverbial game of two halves as Andy McGrory tapped in from close range from Leroy Millar's cross for David Jeffrey's revitalised Sky Blues to equalise after 57 minutes.

Conor McDermott got the final touch to divert the ball past Richard Brush after Ryan Mayse had headed on McGrory's delivery.

'Stute come out on top at Milltown

Institute came out on top in the league's basement battle after making the most of some slack defending by Warrenpoint Town.

Goalkeeper Evan Moran and captain Danny Wallace both made errors which allowed Joe McCready to score two goals in as many first-half minutes.

Wallace redeemed himself by heading Point back into the game but the visitors went straight up the other end to restore their two-goal cushion through Aidan McAuley's deflected strike.

Ballymena moved up to fifth after a comeback 2-1 win over Cliftonville

Swifts edge Carrick in eventful Stangmore battle

There was controversy at Stangmore Park as Dungannon Swifts edged out Carrick Rangers in a tight contest.

Oisin Smyth and Kris Lowe put the Swifts in control, but Stewart Nixon's strike for Carrick was disallowed after miscommunication between referee Andrew Davey and assistant George Argyropoulos.

Argyropoulos waved for an offside, which Davey ignored before reversing his decision and ruling the goal out to the dismay of the Carrick faithful.

Lee Chapman pulled a goal back for Carrick after the break but Niall Currie's men couldn't find an equaliser.

Stewart Nixon had a goal disallowed as Carrick lost to Dungannon

Bannsiders lose ground on Crues after Larne stalemate

Coleraine lost ground on leaders Crusaders as they were held to a scoreless stalemate by Larne at the Showgrounds.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Marty Donnelly was denied in the first half by Coleraine keeper Chris Johns, while after the break, Larne keeper Conor Devlin kept out Eoin Bradley's close-range effort.

Most of the drama was reserved for stoppage time at the end of the game in which Larne substitute Shane McEleney blazed over when well placed while Aaron Jarvis' long-range effort for Coleraine came back off the crossbar.

