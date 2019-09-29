Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend?

It was a weekend of consequence in the Scottish Premiership as our teams hit round seven.

Not only did Celtic fail to win a league game for the first time this season, but Rangers managed to narrow the gap at the top of the table to just one point.

For St Johnstone? Well, best look away now...

Here are the 12 takeaways from the weekend's action.

Leaders can't put Hibs away

Celtic dropped points for the first time this season but can feel aggrieved not to have had at least one second-half penalty after the officials missed two strong claims.

The visitors were dominant for long spells, with 20 efforts on goal to the hosts' three, but keeper Chris Maxwell did not have to make anything more than a series of routine stops as Hibs battled for every ball and defended stubbornly. Five bookings, with Olivier Ntcham lucky to avoid a red card for raising his hands in an ugly confrontation with Josh Vela, suggest Celtic got caught up in the scrap, making it five league visits to Easter Road without a win now.

With James Forrest not having his best day as the only natural wide man in the starting XI and Ntcham and goalscorer Ryan Christie both more comfortable in central roles, the champions could not finish off tenacious opponents.

Stewart the next power Ranger?

Had things been different, Derek McInnes might have been in the Rangers dugout on Saturday. If he had, it would have been difficult to imagine Greg Stewart stamping the same authority on the 90 minutes. Over two loan spells McInnes had Stewart in his side and not once in 54 appearances did he come close to his performance in this 5-0 win.

His first league start returned a first goal and Stewart could have had more with a post struck and two shots curled wide. He also won the second penalty during the rout.

Steven Gerrard has got him fitter, made him wait for his chance and now has a different, exciting option who can link up with Alfredo Morelos - allowing the Colombian striker an almost free role which bamboozled the Aberdeen defence.

It is only one game but, if Stewart can keep this level up, he could turn into Rangers' surprise hero.

Motherwell making up for lost ground

Last week was the one that got away. This week, Motherwell learned their lesson.

Against Ross County the Lanarkshire side were a goal up and cruising, only for the Highlanders to hit back for the victory. A week on, Motherwell managed to stop history repeating itself and see off St Johnstone to climb to third in the table.

It is hard to argue that they don't deserve to be there. Barring a sticky period at the start of the league campaign, Stephen Robinson's side have looked impressive, particularly in attack. With the big city clubs struggling and Kilmarnock yet to properly fire, could this be their year for a European return? Time will tell, but Well fans will already be daring to dream.

Looking more to the short term, St Mirren come to Fir Park next week. A win there going into the international break could cement their place in third, and consolidate the tag of this season's surprise package.

Poor showing no flash in pan for Dons

Last season, Aberdeen beat Rangers three times in Glasgow but this latest trip quickly turned into a horror show as Steven Gerrard's side embarrassed them at Ibrox.

The 5-0 defeat is their biggest since they lost by the same margin to Hearts in December 2010. Yes, there was a long injury list, but the below-par performance was no one-off in this stuttering campaign. They meekly lost in Europe to Rijeka, squandered points to St Mirren and St Johnstone and were on the verge of a League Cup exit to Dundee before Hearts finished the job. The Dons were even booed by frustrated fans as they beat Livingston 2-0.

They sit in fourth place but with Hibs, Motherwell and Celtic coming up next, the task of finding form looks a tricky one.

County keep going

Saturday's stalemate at Rugby Park was a bizarre game for Ross County. If they had come away empty-handed, they would have had no complaints. But, strangely, they could have easily emerged with all three points.

They relied on the brilliance of man-of-the-match Ross Laidlaw, who saved two free headers from Alex Bruce and three efforts from Osman Sow - one of which was a penalty kick. They rode their luck, and had the post to thank for keeping Rory McKenzie out in the first half. But they held out. They remained resilient despite the growing pressure, and substitute Brian Graham could have scored a brace. His first effort was cleared off the line and then he mistimed a header with the goal gaping.

They won't have that sort of luck or performance from Laidlaw every week, but it's another impressive point for County, who are now unbeaten in their last three league matches. Dark horses for the top six?

Livingston leaking late goals

Defensive fortitude was the hallmark of Livingston's return to the top flight. However, their start to this season has been dogged by the kind of porous defending that may put them in real trouble.

In seven league outings, Gary Holt's side have conceded a goal in the final 15 minutes on four separate occasions. It happened on Saturday, when Hamilton were awarded a penalty with five minutes remaining.

Although the club sit comfortably in sixth place, Holt will be worried by the manner in which his side have really struggled to see out matches.

Livingston's worrying defensive record.

Alessio attacks?

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ross County is one Kilmarnock won't look back on with fondness, but there were positives as they have now lost just one of their past five league games after a wobbly start under manager Angelo Alessio.

During their resurgence, opposition managers have consistently referred to how Kilmarnock will sit back, defend and make things difficult for them. They have a point - Killie like to frustrate possession-based sides. Against Ross County we saw a different dynamic. Kilmarnock took the game to the visitors and on another day could have won by three or four goals, with the superb Ross Laidlaw and the woodwork thwarting them.

Osman Sow's feeble penalty epitomised the entire game; excellent until it came to putting the ball in the back of the net.

Tough fixtures hide Hamilton's qualities

In seven Scottish Premiership games, Brian Rice's side have conceded 10, scored seven and picked up eight points. However, there is more to the Accies' recent run of form than just goals and points on the board.

Prior to Saturday's 2-1 win over Livingston, Rice's side picked up a point in a tricky game at St Mirren. The week before, Hamilton lost by just one goal to champions Celtic side and before that they went to Tynecastle and drew 2-2 with Hearts.

When we look at their full list of fixtures to date it's fair to say that Accies have won the games expected of them and picked up the odd bonus points along the way. It may not be pretty, but Hamilton look absolutely fine.

Hearts dig in despite injuries

Craig Levein has gone from being under pressure to well, not really under pressure in the space of seven days. It's amazing what an Edinburgh derby win and progress in the League Cup can do for a Hearts boss.

That said, they picked up a couple more injuries in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren, with Craig Halkett's in particular looking like a lengthy absence. Levein's side stood up to a determined St Mirren to round off their best week of the season so far.

Goal-shy St Mirren in desperate need of firepower

Jim Goodwin had mixed feelings after the goalless stalemate against Hearts - delight at their clean sheet record but frustration at their lack of goals.

"We had a couple of good chances in the first half," he said. "Ilkay Durmus got in a good position, but ultimately we've not worked the goalkeeper. There's no getting away from the fact that we've scored the least amount of goals, and that's the bit we need to do better that, and we know that as a group."

They had 10 efforts at goal against Hearts, half of which were on target, and a goal disallowed for offside. They have the lowest goals for tally in the Premiership and that needs to change if they are to avoid another bottom two finish.

Hibs show mettle that has been missing

Hibs have been accused of being a soft touch during a worrying start to the season but showed real fight to hold on for a point at home to the league leaders. Defensively, they stood up to a barrage of late pressure, while Melker Hallberg did a fine job of breaking up Celtic's midfield rhythm and Scott Allan and Stevie Mallan, often labelled 'luxury players', also got stuck in.

The fury shown by manager Paul Heckingbottom when sent off for his complaints after Celtic's equaliser was perhaps misplaced but that passion was evidently shared by his players and home fans were pleased with what they saw in terms of graft and determination.

Hibs were seldom seen as an attacking force, struggling to get support to striker Christian Doidge, who ran himself into the ground over 90 minutes, and the early own goal owed much to good fortune, but this was all about a team showing they were willing to go the extra yard for an under pressure manager. The big question is can they replicate this kind of attitude and intensity on a regular basis?

Life is tough at the bottom for Saints

Another week, another game without a win for St Johnstone. In truth, this is one they should have taken at least a point from, but that is quickly becoming the lament of their campaign.

A missed penalty, a fluffed sitter from Stevie May and a goalkeeper in form thwarted Tommy Wright's side, but, in truth, a team in desperate need of points didn't do enough to trouble a Motherwell side missing two key defenders on the back of a painful loss.

St Johnstone now have two tricky away ties against Ross County and St Mirren. Things don't get any easier.