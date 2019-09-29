Steve Cooper: Swansea City head coach unhappy with poor refereeing decisions

Lucas Boye (right) in action against Swansea's Kyle Naughton

Steve Cooper felt Swansea City were on the wrong end of another key refereeing decision following their 1-1 draw with Reading.

Swansea's head coach was frustrated with the officials after last weekend's stalemate at Bristol City.

And it was a similar story as Reading's Lucas Boye escaped being sent off just before half-time at the Liberty Stadium.

"We are definitely on the end of some poor decisions at the moment," he said.

"I was pleased we had an experienced referee today for the first time, as we seem to be getting the ones who are maybe a bit new to it, but we still got the same luck.

"It was a clear second yellow card and the referee has made an awful decision."

Hampshire referee Keith Stroud booked Boye for chopping down Swansea's Connor Roberts on 27 minutes.

But Argentine forward Boye then got away with a blatant, two-handed pull on Matt Grimes as the Swansea skipper led a counter-attack in first-half stoppage time.

"I spoke to (the referee) politely at half-time," Cooper added.

"I have come across him before. He is a really experienced referee and a decent guy, but I think he knew he had let himself down a bit.

"He is going to have his excuses and his reasons, but I could tell he and the fourth official knew they probably were not at their best."

Swansea saw Jake Bidwell sent off at Bristol City for a foul which Cooper felt was only worthy of a yellow card, while they were also unhappy that Robins defender Taylor Moore was not dismissed for a heavy challenge on Bersant Celina.

Swansea led inside three minutes against Reading thanks to Borja's sixth goal of the season, but the visitors improved in the second half and claimed a 90th-minute equaliser through Andy Yiadom.

"I thought we defended around our box and in our half quite well, so it's frustrating for everyone," Cooper said.

Swansea are at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday and host Stoke City on Saturday.

"We have to move on quickly," added Cooper.