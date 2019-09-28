Lauren and Reece James score goals in same week

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United secure their first WSL win against lacklustre Liverpool

Teenage footballers Lauren and Reece James took sibling rivalry to a new level when they both scored - for Manchester United and Chelsea - within four days of each other.

Lauren, who turns turns 18 on Sunday, scored United's first goal in the Women's Super League on the way to a 2-0 win over rivals Liverpool.

Older brother Reece, 19, picked up two assists and a goal on his Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

"Lauren has had great inspiration from her brother this week," said Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney.

"She can be as good as she wants to be. She was good [on Saturday] and I think that was one of the hardest working performances I've seen from her.

"We need to be patient with her - not put too much pressure on her. Yes, she's very composed, we know what she can do with the ball and I think she is one of the best in her age group."

Chelsea right-back Reece has made 12 appearances for England Under-20s and contributed to six goals during his 45 appearances on loan at Wigan last season.

Manager Frank Lampard said his performance midweek was "just the start" of a bright future and added he was "going to be a big player" for the club.

Striker Lauren has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances for United after joining from Arsenal in July 2018.