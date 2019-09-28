Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez scores and is sent off

Sanchez scored just three league goals in two seasons for Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez scored and was sent off on his first Inter Milan start but his side maintained their 100% winning run in Serie A by beating Sampdoria.

Sanchez, on loan from Manchester United, deflected Stefano Sensi's shot for the opener, then tapped in another.

But he received a second yellow card early in the second half for an apparent dive inside the box.

Jakub Jankto pulled a goal back, but Roberto Gagliardini added the third for Antonio Conte's side, who stay top.