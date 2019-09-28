Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Inter Milan 3.
Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez scores and is sent off
-
- From the section European Football
Alexis Sanchez scored and was sent off on his first Inter Milan start but his side maintained their 100% winning run in Serie A by beating Sampdoria.
Sanchez, on loan from Manchester United, deflected Stefano Sensi's shot for the opener, then tapped in another.
But he received a second yellow card early in the second half for an apparent dive inside the box.
Jakub Jankto pulled a goal back, but Roberto Gagliardini added the third for Antonio Conte's side, who stay top.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 5Chabot
- 15Colley
- 12DepaoliSubstituted forBonazzoliat 56'minutes
- 7LinettyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCaprariat 73'minutes
- 6EkdalSubstituted forVieiraat 69'minutes
- 14Jankto
- 29Murru
- 10RigoniBooked at 16mins
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 3Augello
- 4Vieira
- 8Barreto
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Ramírez
- 17Caprari
- 18Thorsby
- 19Regini
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 28Raspa
- 30Falcone
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 81mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 10mins
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 57'minutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 12SensiSubstituted forBarellaat 65'minutes
- 18Asamoah
- 7SánchezBooked at 46mins
- 10MartínezSubstituted forLukakuat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 8Vecino
- 9Lukaku
- 13Ranocchia
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 34Biraghi
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Inter Milan 3.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Omar Colley (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.
Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicola Murru.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Nicolò Barella.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Sampdoria).
Offside, Sampdoria. Julian Chabot tries a through ball, but Emiliano Rigoni is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Sampdoria. Jakub Jankto tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.
Offside, Inter Milan. Samir Handanovic tries a through ball, but Roberto Gagliardini is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ronaldo Vieira.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ronaldo Vieira.
Attempt missed. Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Caprari replaces Karol Linetty.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Albin Ekdal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Stefano Sensi.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Nicola Murru (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.