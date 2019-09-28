A Drumstick lolly or a Rhubarb and Custard? Man City third kit draws social media attention

Man City began the game eight points behind league leaders Liverpool

A Drumstick lolly? Rhubarb and Custards? Fruit Salads?

Manchester City wore their third kit at Everton in Saturday's late Premier League game and it prompted a few raised eyebrows and quite a lot of sweet-based comparisons on social media.

It is the first time in the top flight that City have worn the strip, which fades from neon yellow at the top to peach at the bottom, having previously worn it in pre-season and their Carabao Cup win at Preston on Tuesday.

City needed to win Saturday's game to keep pace with runaway league leaders Liverpool, but for many there was only one subject for discussion.

Some people just mocked it...

toby gilham: Wow, that Man City away kit is brave! from a distance it looks like their shorts are pulled up to their armpits!

Kevin C: Man City do many things well, away kits is not one of them.

Rob Field: Am I alone in thinking that the @ManCity tequila sunrise away kit is making watching #EVEMCI a bit of a chore?

Ian Stafford: Man City. Best team in England? Arguably. Worst away kit? Probably.

Others were taken on a nostalgic trip back to their childhood...

While some were given some inspiration for a night out...