Jamal Lewis: Norwich boss Farke fears NI full-back could have broken elbow

Lewis has been Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill's first-choice left-back in recent matches

Jamal Lewis could be a doubt for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier next month after suffering an elbow injury in Norwich City's defeat on Saturday.

The left-back fell awkwardly in their loss to Crystal Palace and Norwich boss Daniel Farke fears it could be broken.

"I'm concerned about Jamal Lewis. He fell on his elbow and that could be a major injury," Farke said.

"There is a possibility his elbow is broken. We have to wait for the scan."

Northern Ireland are sitting second in Euro qualifying Group C after a defeat by Germany in Belfast earlier this month knocked them off top spot on goal difference.

O'Neill's men have three games left to play in the group - away to Netherlands next month then home to Netherlands and away to Germany in November.

Lewis has started in all five qualifiers to date and has been a regular for Norwich since their promotion to the Premier League in the summer.