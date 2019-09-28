Rangers 5-0 Aberdeen: Greg Stewart show gives Steven Gerrard 'something to think about'

Greg Stewart scores his side's second goal and his first for Rangers

Greg Stewart "has given me something to think about" said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard after he starred in their 5-0 win over Aberdeen.

Stewart made his first start since his summer move from Birmingham, netting his first goal for the club as they handed the visitors their biggest defeat since December 2010.

And Gerrard says the key to Stewart's inclusion was improving his fitness.

"His training performances have been outstanding," said Gerrard.

"So he deserved his opportunity and he took it."

Stewart netted the second goal of the afternoon against the side he spent two loan spells at, most recently the second half of last season.

James Tavernier scored two penalties while Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe also heaped more misery on the Dons.

The result put Rangers to within one point of leaders Celtic, who could only draw 1-1 in the early kick-off with Hibernian.

"Today was all about us doing our job," said Gerrard. "We had a tough game here against Aberdeen. We know they have got injuries and went to extra time (on Wednesday against Hearts), so we really wanted to use that to our benefit by playing to a speed, an intensity and tempo and keep asking a lot of questions, and the players have carried that out fantastically well.

"We can't control what happens at other stadiums. I'm sure it gave the players a lift, I'm sure it did, but sometimes that can bring a little bit of complacency and you can take your eye off the ball here.

"I'm very pleased the players didn't focus on what was happening elsewhere and just got the job done."

Aberdeen 'too young, too passive'

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said the trip to Ibrox came at the wrong time, with eight players injured, including Andrew Considine who was ruled out at lunchtime with gastroenteritis.

"Rangers were very good, and I thought they were allowed to be better and enjoy the game too much for my liking," he said.

"Certainly from when we lost the first goal, you saw the gulf in quality at times and experience.

"It was obviously a good time for Rangers to play us and a bad time for us to play Rangers.

"There was maybe a lethargy about the performance but we were also too passive at times as well.

"We had a very young midfield but I do feel as a team we lacked a bit of personality. I thought we were very young out there and we played that way."