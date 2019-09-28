Football gossip: Southgate, Pochettino, Neres, Klopp, Rice, Willian, Guardiola, Lindelof

Tottenham have identified England manager Gareth Southgate as their top target to succeed Mauricio Pochettino. (Star Sunday)

The Spurs players are starting to believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will soon leave the club, with Manchester United his preferred destination. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool want to sign 22-year-old Brazil forward David Neres from Ajax. (Calciomercato)

The Reds fear manager Jurgen Klopp could be tempted by the Germany job once Joachim Low's reign ends. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are set to put a £100m price tag on England midfielder Declan Rice in order to price Manchester United out of a move for the 20-year-old. (Sunday Express)

Barcelona are set to revive their interest in Chelsea winger Willian, 31. The Brazilian's contract is set to expire at the of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not buy any players in January because they do not have the money. (Sky Sports)

Alternatively, the Premier League champions want to sign Leicester City's Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, 23. (Fotospor, via Metro)

Manchester City have given Dutch coach Giovanni van ­Bronckhorst an inside role at the club as they prepare for life without Guardiola. (Sunday Mirror)

The agent of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, 25, says the Sweden international was wanted by Barcelona over the summer. (Sport Bladet, via Manchester Evening News)

Dutch 19-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt's decision to move to Juventus prompted Barcelona to turn their attention to Lindelof. (Sunday Express)

Wolves are monitoring Real Madrid's 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard. (Sunday Mirror)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea's coach Emilio Alvarez has left United after the 28-year-old's dip in form last season prompted questions about his methods. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona are unhappy with midfielder Arthur, 23, after he enjoyed a night out with Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27 - his Brazilian compatriot. (Marca)

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to reintegrate former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 25, back into his team after the German's failed summer move to PSG. (Le10sport - in French)

West Ham are in talks to sign 16-year-old Manchester United academy forward Mipo Odubeko. Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and ​Bayern Munich are among the other clubs believed to be interested in the Republic of Ireland Under-17 international. (90min)

Former Japan forward Keisuke Honda, 33, has asked United to make him an offer. Honda has been a free agent since leaving Melbourne Victory in the summer. (Metro)

Ajax hope to agree an improved contract with Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek in an attempt to fend off interest in the 22-year-old Dutch midfielder. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)