Manchester United Women 2-0 Liverpool Women: Liverpool report 'Hillsborough chants' to FA

Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women met for the first time in the Women's Super League, with United winning 2-0

Liverpool have reported chants made during Saturday's Women's Super League defeat away at Manchester United to the Football Association.

It is understood some United fans sang "always the victim, never your fault" and other anti-Liverpool songs.

Liverpool believe the chants, which have previously been heard in games between the clubs' male sides, are related to the Hillsborough disaster.

The match at Leigh Sports Village was watched by a crowd of over 2,800.

It is understood the concerns were red-flagged in the standard match report submitted by the Liverpool general manager to the FA, who will be seeking observations from the clubs.

Ninety-six people died as a result of a crush on 15 April 1989 at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium. It is widely considered the biggest disaster in British sporting history.

On 26 April 2016, an inquest jury concluded those who died were unlawfully killed, overruling a decision of accidental death at the original inquest.