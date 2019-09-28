John Delaney: Former chief executive resigns from FAI role

John Delaney (left) was chief executive of the FAI for more than a decade

Former Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney has resigned from his post as the body's executive vice-president.

The FAI board announced the 51-year-old's departure on Saturday.

Delaney had been in post as chief executive for 14 years before a restructure was announced in March.

That came in the wake of a review into the FAI's financial dealings after it was revealed Delaney gave the governing body a 100,000 euro loan in 2017.

Delaney said the loan was designed to "aid a very short-term cash flow issue".

The FAI stated the "bridging loan", given in April 2017, was repaid in full to Delaney two months later.