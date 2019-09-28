John Delaney: Former chief executive resigns from FAI role

John Delaney
John Delaney (left) was chief executive of the FAI for more than a decade

Former Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney has resigned from his post as the body's executive vice-president.

The FAI board announced the 51-year-old's departure on Saturday.

Delaney had been in post as chief executive for 14 years before a restructure was announced in March.

That came in the wake of a review into the FAI's financial dealings after it was revealed Delaney gave the governing body a 100,000 euro loan in 2017.

Delaney said the loan was designed to "aid a very short-term cash flow issue".

The FAI stated the "bridging loan", given in April 2017, was repaid in full to Delaney two months later.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC