Man Utd v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI
-
- From the section Premier League
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & online, live text commentary on BBC Sport website
It used to be a battle between title contenders, but these days Manchester United and Arsenal are more accustomed to competing just to finish in the top four.
The two sides face each other on Monday at 20:00 BST with the Gunners three points ahead of their rivals.
But who would get into your combined XI from both squads?
Marcus Rashford with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front? Paul Pogba on Mesut Ozil in the midfield?
Use our selector to pick your line-up and share your team on social media.
Your combined Man Utd and Arsenal XI
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.