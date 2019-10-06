Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Hamilton
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Hamilton Academical

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102251719
2Rangers76012151618
3Motherwell85121510516
4Aberdeen83321010012
5Ross County83321011-112
6Kilmarnock832367-111
7Livingston72231011-18
8Hamilton7223710-38
9Hearts8134913-46
10Hibernian8134717-106
11St Mirren812538-55
12St Johnstone8044720-134
